Russian MoD Releases Footage of Anti-Daesh Armored Vehicles' Strikes in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry released on Tuesday a footage showing strikes conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces on armored vehicles of Daesh (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in Syria's Idlib province. The video has been released on the ministry's Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that over the past 24 hours, the Russian jets carried 10 strikes on terrorists positions in the Idlib province following reconnaissance sorties of drones and additional confirmation through other channels. He noted that the targets included underground bases of militants, located far from residential neighborhoods, field ammunition depots, armored vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems and sweatshops for loading guns on cars.

Moreover, the spokesman added that destroyed objects and equipment had been used during the offensive of the terrorists against positions of the Russian military police in the north of Hama province in order to take Russian servicemen hostage.