US, Russia Should Find Common Ground - Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the two greatest nuclear powers in the world like Russia and the United States should find a common interest to work together.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US-Russia ties are "very strained" at the moment, but it is important for them to find a common ground, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday.

"Obviously the relationship is very strained today. But it is important that the two greatest nuclear powers in the world find a way, find if there is a common interest that we can work together," Tillerson told the ABC network.

He noted that Russia and United States had found the areas of mutual interest.

"We have put in place the ceasefire in the southern Syria. It has been holding since early July, saving countless numbers of civilian lives. We are in the process of and engaged in discussions around bringing peacekeepers into Ukraine to cease the violence," Tillerson said, adding that there were serious issues between the two countries yet to be resolved.

Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commended US President Donald Trump's statement that "the US would not impose its way of life on others," telling reporters: "I think it's a very welcome statement, which we haven't heard from an American leader for a very long time."

The Russian president had once joked that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had probably fallen into bad company and was "moving in the other direction" in Washington. The Russian President also expressed hope that Tillerson would finally return to the right path.

The relations between Russia and the US have reached a new low since Donald Trump's administration assumed office despite the US president's election campaign hope to "get along with Russia." Since then, Washington imposed new sanctions on Moscow, targeting Russia's energy projects among other things, and also has been involved in a dispute over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the US. Recently US law enforcers conducted searches inside the buildings, prompting Moscow's strong condemnation.

During the first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Germany, an agreement on the ceasefire in southern Syria was reached, which has contributed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.