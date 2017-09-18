Rosneft, Iraqi Kurdistan to Build Pipeline to Export Gas to Turkey, Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan are planning to launch a pipeline to export gas to Turkey and Europe by 2019, the Russian energy company said in a press release Monday.
"The parties held talks on the possibility of Rosneft's participation in the project to finance the construction of Iraqi Kurdistan's gas pipeline infrastructure. It is expected that a separate agreement on this project will be signed before the end of the year," Rosneft said.
The throughput capacity of the pipeline is expected to ensure gas exports of 30 billion cubic meters annually in addition to supplies to major domestic consumers.
Rosneft also said the company and the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan were negotiating a project to build a gas pipeline system quickly. The project involves the commissioning of the pipeline and the first gas supplies to domestic consumers in 2019, and gas exports are to begin in 2020.
