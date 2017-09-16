Register
18:45 GMT +316 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A man holds a printed banner of Kurdistan region referendum in Erbil, Iraq, August 26, 2017

    Will the World Follow Israel in Recognizing Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence?

    © REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    359828

    If the Iraqi Kurds proclaim independence in their September 25 referendum, Israel will be the first country to recognize it, Aydin Selcen, Turkey's former consul general in the Kurdish Regional Government's capital Erbil, told Sputnik.

    Commenting on the upcoming referendum on independence in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq in an interview with Sputnik Turkey, the Turkish former consul general in the Kurdish Regional Government's capital Erbil said that it is Israel which will be the first country to recognize the independence of the region because Tel Aviv is interested in buying oil there.

    Aydin Selcen pointed out that on the eve of the referendum scheduled for September 25, the leading Kurdish political parties remain at odds over the matter. There is no unity of opinion, which is a negative factor.

    "There are two influential political structures in the region — the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) with its center in Erbil, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the central branch of which is located in the eastern Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah," Selcen said.

    Flags of Kurdistan. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Iraqi Kurdistan to 'Pay Price' for Independence Referendum - Turkey
    He recalled that prior to the decision to hold a referendum, the two parties unsuccessfully "tried to hold talks, resume the activities of the Kurdish parliament and discuss pressing issues of an administrative nature."

    "With time ticking until the referendum, the main political parties [of Iraq's Kurdistan] are still at loggerheads over a number of key issues," Selcen said.

    Meanwhile, he added, "there are some positive factors from the Iraqi Kurds' point of view.

    "Under the pretext of a US intervention and the fight against Daesh, the Kurdish Regional Government was able to significantly expand the boundaries of its territory," Selcen said, adding that Lebanon could fit five times into the area of Iraq controlled by Kurds.

    According to him, there are deposits of minerals and fertile agricultural areas in Iraqi Kurdistan, where approximately six million people currently reside.

    "There is also some international support, but not in terms of recognition of independence. As you know, declaring one's independence does not mean being recognized as an independent state," Selcen concluded.

    On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "while Israel opposes terrorism as a whole, it supports the legitimate efforts of the Kurdish people to achieve their own state."

    In June, the President of Iraqi Kurdistan set September 25 as the date for the referendum on the region's independence from Iraq.

    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Kurdistan 'Has No Plans' to Create Kurdish States in Iran, Turkey
    The decision prompted harsh criticism from a number of states, including Iran, Iraq, Turkey and the United States, which claimed that Iraqi Kurdistan's independence referendum posed a threat to stability in the region, and stressed the importance of Iraq's territorial integrity.

    Iraqi Kurdistan is an autonomous region in the north of Iraq. The Kurds, who account for about 20 percent of the Iraqi population, have been seeking self-governance for decades.

    In 2005, Iraq's Constitution recognized Kurdistan as an autonomous region run by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

    Related:

    Iraqi Kurdistan Parl't Approves Independence Referendum on Sept. 25 - Reports
    Iraqi Kurdistan Leader Vows to Respond to Attempts to Disrupt Independence Vote
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Referendum on Independence 'Illegal' - Arab League
    Iraqi Kurdistan Seeks to Develop Economic Ties With Russia - KDP
    Tags:
    government, territory, pretext, fight, independence, referendum, Daesh, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Kurdistan, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok