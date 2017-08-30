Register
23:58 GMT +330 August 2017
    This first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal Independence comes through the sea gate port of Klaipeda on October 27, 2014

    US LNG Supplies Change European Gas Market Rules - Lithuanian President

    © AFP 2017/ PETRAS MALUKAS
    Amid new US sanctions targeting Russian energy company Gazprom's projects with European partners, the Lithuanian president commented on US' LNG supplies to the country.

    VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the United States to Europe are changing the rules of European gas market, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said Wednesday.

    "US liquefied natural gas changes the playing field on the European gas market. It is an opportunity for the European Union to abandon dependence on Gazprom and ensure secure, competitive and diversified gas supplies," the Lithuanian president stated, as quoted by her press service, at a meeting with a US Congress delegation.

    Nord Stream gas pipeline launched in Germany
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev
    By 'Trying to Kill Nord Stream 2', US Risks Having 'Serious Tensions' With EU
    According to Grybauskaite, Lithuania's Baltic Sea liquefied natural gas terminal has become "the gate for US gas in the region" since the beginning of US gas exports to Europe.

    The first shipment of the US liquefied natural gas arrived at the port of Lithuania's Klaipeda on August 21.

    Over recent years, Russian energy giant Gazprom has become a target of sanctions. According to some senior Russian and European officials, new sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia are aimed at squeezing Russian natural gas out of the European market and promoting US supplies instead.

    Construction of pipeline from GDS on Russian island
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    US Unable to Replace Russian Gas Supplies to Europe - Russian Envoy to EU
    Earlier in the month, US President Donald Trump signed a bill imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea. The bill targets Russia’s financial and energy sectors and counteracts the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe.

    France and Germany have so far spoken out against the bill as it affects European industries while advancing US commercial interests.

    The Nord Stream 2 project presumes the construction of two gas pipelines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. The new pipeline is planned to be laid along the existing Nord Stream pipeline route from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea, on to a hub in Germany.

