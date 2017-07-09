US 'Encouraged' by Creation of Deescalation Zone in South-West Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The aide also said that President Donald Trump, after concluding an agreement with the Russia and Jordan, discussed the agreement with the leaders at the G20 summit in Hamburg, including the leaders of Turkey, the United Kingdom and Germany.

"We’re encouraged by the progress made to reach this agreement," McMaster said in a statement, which was distributed by the White House press service.

McMaster also added US remained committed to defeating the IS (Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia), helping to end the conflict in Syria, reducing suffering (of civilians) and returning people to their homes.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, after talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that the United States, Russia and Jordan agreed on ceasefire in southwestern Syria starting at noon on July 9. The United States and Russia have committed themselves to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire.