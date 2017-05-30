Eight-Day US-Thailand Military Drills Underway to Build Maritime Cooperation

"The exercise features a robust sea phase with surface warfare maneuvering tactics, small-boat operations, manned and unmanned helicopter flight operations, communication exercises and more," the release stated.
The shore phase will involve training across a range of naval competencies, including search and seizure operations, diving and salvage, explosive ordnance disposal and medical training, the release explained.
While the exercise series remains bilateral at its core, additional countries, including the Philippines and Singapore, will participate in select the exercise named Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT), the release noted.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)