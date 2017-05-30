Eight-Day US-Thailand Military Drills Underway to Build Maritime Cooperation

© AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE Some 3,600 US Personnel to Participate in Joint Exercise in Thailand

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The 23rd annual joint military exercise between the US and Thai navies this week will feature eight days of shore-based and at-sea training events in multiple warfare areas, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday.

"The exercise features a robust sea phase with surface warfare maneuvering tactics, small-boat operations, manned and unmanned helicopter flight operations, communication exercises and more," the release stated.

The shore phase will involve training across a range of naval competencies, including search and seizure operations, diving and salvage, explosive ordnance disposal and medical training, the release explained.

While the exercise series remains bilateral at its core, additional countries, including the Philippines and Singapore, will participate in select the exercise named Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT), the release noted.

