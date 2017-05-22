Philippines Interested in Buying Russian Precision-Guided Weapons, Aircraft

© AP Photo/ Aaron Favila Philippines 'Not Afraid to Show Interest' in Russian Weapons Amid Tensions With Washington

DAVAO (Philippines) (Sputnik)The Philippines is interested in purchasing Russian helicopters and planes, as well as precision-guided weapons, to fight against rebels across the country, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said in an interview with Russian media.

"We are just fighting a rebellion, just like in Russia. They are just a few numbers but [they are causing] havoc… You need intelligence and precision-guided weapons. We do not have that kind of technology. It is just arms, small arms and rockets that can hit earth with accuracy. And what is very importance with insurgency is helicopters and planes, not jets but propeller-driven — less expensive but more effective in fighting small number of terrorists in ares of conflict," Duterte said ahead a week-long visit to Russia.

Rodrigo Duterte said that during his visit to Russia he might try to convince Russian President Putin to supply Philippines with arms.

"I think I would need to convince President Putin to give us the arms. It is not much, actually. It is small land rockets, but that can hit with high precision," Duterte said in an interview with Russian media.

According to Duterte, Russia has advanced high precision systems and is better in production of this type of military equipment compared to the United States.

Philippines will be open to new military alliances, including with Beijing and Moscow, if the international security deteriorates, Philippine President said in an interview with Russian media.

"If the situation in all over the world [gets worse], I will not be forced, but I will be open to defense alliance. Because it is only Russia and China who can be reliable," Duterte said on the eve of his week-long visit to Russia.

"America is double talk. The left hand does not know what the right hand is doing. So there will always be a problem, there will always be misconceptions and probably a dislike, if not hatred for one another," he added.

Philippine President said in an interview with Russian media he has turned down an invitation to attend US President Donald Trump's inauguration in January in favor of first visiting Russia.

"I have not been there. I have been invited to attend the swearing-in of Trump, but I said 'not yet because I have to go to Russia'," Duterte said ahead of his week-long trip to Russia that launches on Monday.

