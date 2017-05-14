Register
18:32 GMT +314 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, escorted by US and South Korean warships. File photo

    North Korean Problem: Washington Sees No Options 'Apart From Starting a War'

    © REUTERS/ Sean M. Castellano/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    World
    Get short URL
    7117316

    It seems that unleashing a war against North Korea remains one of the White House's very few options to reign in Kim Jong Un, John Dunn, Professor Emeritus of Political Theory at Cambridge University, told Sputnik.

    A man watches a TV news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch (File Photo)
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    'It Could Be a New Type of Missile': Japanese Defense Minister Says DPRK's Projectile Altitude Could Exceed 1,200 Miles
    In an interview with Sputnik, John Dunn, Professor Emeritus of Political Theory at Cambridge University, focused on Washington's current stance on North Korea, especially in light of Pyongyang's latest missile test.

    The interview came after media reports said that the CIA had established a Korea Mission Centre to contain the nuclear threat emanating from Pyongyang.

    The center will employ all of the CIA resources to direct efforts against the looming North Korean menace.

    The creation of a mission center focused on one country signifies that the Trump Administration is taking a more forceful approach towards the belligerent East Asian country, media reports said.

    The move comes as South Korea elected a new president who prefers a diplomatic and more conciliatory stance toward Pyongyang.

    Moon Jae-in, the former human rights lawyer, won support of nearly forty two per cent of the electorate.

    The sixty-four-year old leftist liberal wants to adopt a softer approach towards North Korea. He believes that the hardline policy that Seoul has maintained towards Pyongyang is futile.

    Commenting on the CIA's decision to create a Korea Mission Center, John Dunn described it as "the beginning of the Trump Administration's actual response to North Korea" and the sign that the North Korean problem got worse."

    At the same time, he said that it can be seen as part of the operating style of the Trump Administration, which is known more for its loud bark rather than its bite.

    "It's just an announcement and it's not clear what America can do about North Korea apart from starting a war," Dunn said.

    Referring to North Korea, he remained downbeat about the current US and South Korean leaders' ability to resolve what he described as a "really tough sort of problem."

    "I don't think there is any reason to anticipate that the new South Korean President will be more successful than some of his predecessors who were very keen to improve relations [with Pyongyang]. Also, I don't think Trump will be more effective than previous American Presidents [in terms of solving the North Korean issue]," Dunn added.

    Meanwhile, media outlets have quoted the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying on Sunday that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified missile, presumably a ballistic one, in the vicinity of Kusong, North Pyongan Province, which flew about 430 miles and fell in the Sea of Japan.

    Portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    'Underwater Ghost': Pyongyang Threatens to Sink US Navy Submarine
    Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the missile presumably flew for 30 minutes, not reaching the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

    At the same time, the US Pacific Command said that it had detected and tracked the North Korean missile launch, but there was no confirmation that it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US, S Korea Try to Assassinate Kim Jong-un With Biochemical Weapon - Pyongyang
    US's Latest ICBM Test: Message for Pyongyang, or for Moscow and Beijing?
    Pyongyang Says US B-1 Drills Push Peninsula Closer to Nuclear War
    Armageddon in the Making? US, N Korea Dig In Heels on Pyongyang's Missiles
    Tags:
    issue, president, war, relations, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Art of Hospitality: China Welcomes World Leaders at ‘One Belt, One Road’ Gala Dinner
    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok