US 'Walking on the Razor's Edge' by Building Global Missile Defense Shield

"The stationary radar systems of the US missile and nuclear warning system cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles in the direction of the United States," Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir, first deputy chief of the General Staff's Main Operational Department, said Tuesday at a joint Russian-Chinese briefing on missile defense.
The global missile defense system being created by the United States poses a strategic threat to both Russia and China, he noted.
He also emphasized that Washington’s actions serve only to stimulate a new arms race and that Moscow has to respond with adequate countermeasures. "But this will not make the world safer," Poznikhir concluded.
Speaking to Radio Sputnik, retired Colonel Andrei Golovatyuk, a military observer and senior member of the Russian Officers Union, said that there is every reason to suppose that the US missile shield deployed to Europe may be directed against Russia.
"If we take a look back, the story began when the Americans imposed their missile defenses in Romania and Poland, citing the Iranian threat. But even after the Iranian nuclear issue had been resolved, the deployment did not stop. A Tomahawk missile launched from Romania can reach Moscow within an hour. Of course, Russia has concerns about the real target of those missiles," Golovatyuk said.
According to him, by continuing the deployment of its missile shield, Washington is playing a very dangerous game.
"The Russian military, including the Aerospace Forces and the Air-Defense Forces, permanently keeps an eye on the situation. Our American partners should understand that they are walking on the razor’s edge and this balance may break at any moment. Nuclear missiles are no joke," the expert pointed out.
The US has been involved building a global missile shield for over a decade. Moscow has repeatedly said that it undermines the basic principles of global strategic stability. Recently, US President Donald Trump’s administration confirmed its intention to further develop the plan. According to Washington, the missile defense is directed against the two main threats, Iran and North Korea.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The terrorist American government and its baby killing military are incapable of critical thinking. Each and every time these morons have a plan those unintended consequences pop up. It's not unintended. It's poor critical thinking. Morons is what they are. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete After the way Trump is about the healthcare bill and bowing to the neocons and establishment GOP, which is not that different from the establishment DNC, I would say the fatal incision has already occurred. I think Trump turned on his base with that pathetic repeal attempt of Obamacare. It seems that it was a failure on purpose because nobody who has any understanding of introducing legislation does it like that.
Mitach2002
jas
Secrecy, then pushing the bill for 18 days and demanding a fast vote, with fake promises to repair later the parts that are bad, People who were trying to ensure the bill was really better than Obamacare were threatened are are now being referred to as being "disloyal" to Trump. Trump was allied with the very establishment politicians who cause all of the suffering of the people, as the US Congress is exempted from the destructive laws they pass.
I would like to see all of the laws in the last 50 years that the US Congress passes, but that the US Congress and staff are exempt from, like with Obamacare cost increases.
thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/healthcare/242140-just-wrong-congress-quietly-takes-obamacare-waiver