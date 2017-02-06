Cruising for a Bruising: Sputnik Discloses Car Brands Used by Daesh (PHOTOS)

© AP Photo/ Daesh Terrorists Use Attack Drones in Iraq Sputnik Arabic is publishing the documents, which contain a list of cars used by Daesh terrorists; the documents were retrieved by the Iraqi army in one of the abandoned Daesh safe havens in the Nineveh Plain, north and east of the city of Mosul.

The names of the men driving the vehicles are listed along with information on the year the vehicles were manufactured, the model, color, their specifications, an engine number, and the purpose for their use.

According to the list, the most popular cars among the terrorists are Nissan and Kia pick-up vans, manufactured between 1985 and 2012.

They are used for military purposes, as well as for transporting oil, business logistics and chauffeuring the internationally-condemned organization's top brass.

Although Daesh terrorists call these vehicles "trophies", in reality they were taken from local residents or refugees detained by the jihadists; also, some of these pickups had been owned by local authorities.

Currently, many terrorists prefer using motorcycles rather than pick-up trucks, which can be easily destroyed by warplanes.

In particular, dozens of jihadists have used motorcycles to move deep inside Nineveh Province in order to avoid clashes with the Iraqi army after it launched a major offensive against the terrorists.

