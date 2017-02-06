Register
    In this undated file photo released by a militant website, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, militants of the Islamic State group hold up their weapons and wave its flags on their vehicles in a convoy on a road leading to Iraq, while riding in Raqqa city in Syria

    Cruising for a Bruising: Sputnik Discloses Car Brands Used by Daesh (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Militant website via AP, File
    Several documents have been discovered by the Iraqi army in an abandoned Daesh safe haven in the Nineveh Plain outside the city of Mosul; they contain a list of cars that were used by the terrorists.

    A drone belonging to Islamic State group which was shot down by Iraqi security forces outside Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq.
    © AP Photo/
    Daesh Terrorists Use Attack Drones in Iraq
    Sputnik Arabic is publishing the documents, which contain a list of cars used by Daesh terrorists; the documents were retrieved by the Iraqi army in one of the abandoned Daesh safe havens in the Nineveh Plain, north and east of the city of Mosul.

    The names of the men driving the vehicles are listed along with information on the year the vehicles were manufactured, the model, color, their specifications, an engine number, and the purpose for their use.

    According to the list, the most popular cars among the terrorists are Nissan and Kia pick-up vans, manufactured between 1985 and 2012.

    They are used for military purposes, as well as for transporting oil, business logistics and chauffeuring the internationally-condemned organization's top brass.

    Although Daesh terrorists call these vehicles "trophies", in reality they were taken from local residents or refugees detained by the jihadists; also, some of these pickups had been owned by local authorities.

    A Russian soldier walks to a military vehicle in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Syria December 4, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Moscow 'Far More Successful' at Tackling Daesh in Syria Than Washington in Iraq
    Currently, many terrorists prefer using motorcycles rather than pick-up trucks, which can be easily destroyed by warplanes.

    In particular, dozens of jihadists have used motorcycles to move deep inside Nineveh Province in order to avoid clashes with the Iraqi army after it launched a major offensive against the terrorists.

