BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — According to the statement obtained by Sputnik, 15 terrorists have been killed in the first camp and about 30 in the second, with 25 others injured. As result of the airstrikes, Daesh equipment and arms depots have been destroyed.

The biggest part of the Anbar province including the cities of Ramadi and Fallujah was liberated from Daesh in 2016. In January 2017, Iraqi army launched a large offensive in the western part of Anbar province in parallel with the advancement of Mosul liberation operation.

Daesh is outlawed by the United States, Russia and numerous other countries around the world.

