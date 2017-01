© REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily Tanks Instead of Rainbows: Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iraqi News newspaper reported citing the country's Migration and Displacement Minister Jassem Jaff that the upcoming clashes with Daesh fighters in western Mosul would make 200.000-250.000 people flee their homes.

The media outlet added citing the official that the operation to retake the eastern part liberated by the government forces had resulted in displacement of more than 190,000.

Iraqi forces have been fighting in Mosul with the jihadists of Daesh since October 2016. The operation has resulted in liberation of the eastern part of the country's former second largest city, while the western districts of Mosul occupied in 2014, are still under the terrorists' control.