© AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Iraqi Forces Reach Tigris River in Mosul as Anti-Daesh Operation Continues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Airstrikes by Iraqi jets killed 25 militants and destroyed weapons used by the terrorist group in the eastern parts on Mosul, the Defense Ministry’s media cell said as cited by the IraqiNews online newspaper.

At the same time, the strikes by coalition aircraft reportedly eliminated another 20 terrorists in the village of al-Abra to the west of Mosul.

The operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh began on October 17, 2016. On Sunday, the Iraqi army reportedly reached the eastern bank of the Tigris river that divides the city in two parts. The western part of Mosul remains under control of Daesh.