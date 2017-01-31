Syria Cautions No Safe Zones Establishment Possible Without Authorization

Trump repeatedly endorsed the creation of safe zones in Syria during his presidential campaign. According to a White House statement, he "requested and the king agreed to support safe zones," but no specifications were given on what actions in particular will be taken under the agreement.
According to the Syrian state news agency, SANA, foreign ministry and UNHCR officials agreed that any attempt to establish safe zones without authorization from Damascus is an "unsafe act."
During the meeting with Grandi, Al-Moallem urged all Syrians who fled the country during the six-year war to return home, vowing that the government would meet all their needs.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Kremlin intends to clarify in a conversation with the US the issue of imposing security zones in Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)