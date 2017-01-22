Register
22 January 2017
    Work of border guards on Russian-Lithuanian border in Ribachy village, Kaliningrad region

    Fencing Unfairly: Germany Begrudges Trump's Wall While Barricading Russia

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Immigrant-friendly Germany is annoyed with Donald Trump's plans to build a wall along the US border with Mexico; at the same time, Berlin didn't think twice before ordering German soldiers to protect a new Lithuanian "fence" along the Kaliningrad exclave's border from "Russian tanks", according to the German news website NEOpresse.

    Mountain infantry soldiers stand in front of a troops transporter Boxer after an exercise of the mountain infantry brigade 23 of the German Bundeswehr near the Bavarian village Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany, on March 23, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ CHRISTOF STACHE
    'Obama Expects Contributions': Germany Will Deploy Troops in Lithuania to 'Contain' Russia
    The "whole world" is "rightly" outraged with US President Donald Trump's plans to construct a wall along his country's border with Mexico, the German news website NEOPresse reported.

    The US, however, is not the only country with plans to erect a barricade on its borders, according to NEOpresse.

    "The EU's Baltic States are also erecting fences and barriers. First of all, Lithuania plans to build new border fortifications. Due to its tense ties with Russia, Lithuania wants to encircle the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad with a two-meter high fence," NEOpresse said.

    It specifically drew attention to the fact that Lithuania recently adopted a comprehensive new national security policy.

    First and foremost, the concept refers to "a threat of war without using nuclear weapons," NEOPresse said, adding that "apparently, the Russian tanks are still expected [in Lithuania]."

    "But don't worry: help is coming. NATO is already deploying its tanks to the Baltic States, with the Bundeswehr due to arrive soon in order to protect the new Lithuanian fence. The question is whether the German soldiers will scold Trump," NEOPresse quipped.

    When announcing his presidential bid on June 16, 2015, Trump said illegal immigrants from Mexico bring mostly drugs and crime to the United States, and characterized them as rapists. He has repeatedly vowed to build a wall between Mexico and the United States, saying that Washington would pay for the construction.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker
    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016

    Earlier this month, Lithuanian Internal Minister Eimutis Misiunas said that his country's 2017 budget earmarks 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) for the construction of a fence on the border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, which also borders Poland.

    For his part, Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said that the construction of the fence will ensure his country's economic security and prevent illegal migration.

    Spainsh Air Force F/A-18
    © Flickr/ Jordi Payà
    Madrid's Castles in the Air: Spanish Jets to Spy on Russia Over Baltics
    The border between Lithuania and Kaliningrad runs 255 kilometers, passing through the Curonian Spit and Curonian Lagoon, then following the course of several rivers and Lake Vistytis.

    Currently, the border between Lithuania and the Kaliningrad region is only marked by special signs and a 13-meter wide control line.

    Last year, German media reported that the Bundeswehr is planning to deploy its soldiers to Lithuania as part of NATO's mission, aimed at "containing" alleged Russian aggression.

      Mikhas
      If new Washington marching orders or sign of regime change USA fail to materialize, this wermacht marching along Russias borders are going to look a bit awkward.

      In any case, the €urofags have done a great job isolating themselves...
      cast235
      They ;looking to EXPAND E.U ANd NATO into KALININGRAD. Lithuania is run by E.U NATO STOOGES. They BROKE.
      Russia should add border patrol and sensors inside Kaliningrad border and other solutions that see paratrooper in air and MUCH MORE. Russia MUST demand sensors like from SPACE ALIENS.
      Russia MUST watch the border. Ina case of war, that BORDER will do NOTHING. Tanks will run it down like wet paper. But is GOOD. What they want is to create a SOVIET UNION feel and begin lies and propaganda.
      That's how they got TRUMP with protests at inauguration. The Clinton's are behind it, SOROS, FEMEN, The OSLOS, and so many more plus corporations including MSM.

      And they in KALININGRAD doing propaganda for regime change. This was GORBACHEV IDIOT SAVANT policies.
      E.U thank him not gratefully, for expanding E.U and NATO.
      Angus Gallagher
      No more walls.
      No more NATO bullying.
      No more Russophobia.
      No more Cologne rape fests.

      But this isn't what we hear because that doesn't serve the EU-NATO Axis and the neoconTrotskyite agenda.
      cast235
      FORGOT, Russia should develop capsules that can travel fast. No need for hyper loop there. So Kaliningrad could travel fast under water to the mainland. Then a TUNNEL could be built. Deep under int waters. To allow vehicles, truck, trains to also travel without stopping at E.U countries.
      Russia could do all this with present Russian technologies, no foreign involvement needed.
      HURT Lithuania and E.U interests in Russia.
      ivanwa88
      They say when a beast is starving and in poor condition it will become unpredictable and often seeks to attack the very people attempting to feed and help it recover.

      PRIDE COMETH BEFORE THE FALL.
