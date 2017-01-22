Fencing Unfairly: Germany Begrudges Trump's Wall While Barricading Russia

The US, however, is not the only country with plans to erect a barricade on its borders, according to NEOpresse.
"The EU's Baltic States are also erecting fences and barriers. First of all, Lithuania plans to build new border fortifications. Due to its tense ties with Russia, Lithuania wants to encircle the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad with a two-meter high fence," NEOpresse said.
It specifically drew attention to the fact that Lithuania recently adopted a comprehensive new national security policy.
The populists want to build another wall! Wait: built by Lithuania, funded by the EU, 130km long and against Russia https://t.co/UBP0JS3RL9— Andrea Trunzo (@Keroppo) 16 января 2017 г.
First and foremost, the concept refers to "a threat of war without using nuclear weapons," NEOPresse said, adding that "apparently, the Russian tanks are still expected [in Lithuania]."
"But don't worry: help is coming. NATO is already deploying its tanks to the Baltic States, with the Bundeswehr due to arrive soon in order to protect the new Lithuanian fence. The question is whether the German soldiers will scold Trump," NEOPresse quipped.
When announcing his presidential bid on June 16, 2015, Trump said illegal immigrants from Mexico bring mostly drugs and crime to the United States, and characterized them as rapists. He has repeatedly vowed to build a wall between Mexico and the United States, saying that Washington would pay for the construction.
Earlier this month, Lithuanian Internal Minister Eimutis Misiunas said that his country's 2017 budget earmarks 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) for the construction of a fence on the border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, which also borders Poland.
For his part, Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said that the construction of the fence will ensure his country's economic security and prevent illegal migration.
Currently, the border between Lithuania and the Kaliningrad region is only marked by special signs and a 13-meter wide control line.
Last year, German media reported that the Bundeswehr is planning to deploy its soldiers to Lithuania as part of NATO's mission, aimed at "containing" alleged Russian aggression.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete If new Washington marching orders or sign of regime change USA fail to materialize, this wermacht marching along Russias borders are going to look a bit awkward. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They ;looking to EXPAND E.U ANd NATO into KALININGRAD. Lithuania is run by E.U NATO STOOGES. They BROKE. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete No more walls. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete FORGOT, Russia should develop capsules that can travel fast. No need for hyper loop there. So Kaliningrad could travel fast under water to the mainland. Then a TUNNEL could be built. Deep under int waters. To allow vehicles, truck, trains to also travel without stopping at E.U countries. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They say when a beast is starving and in poor condition it will become unpredictable and often seeks to attack the very people attempting to feed and help it recover.
Mikhas
In any case, the €urofags have done a great job isolating themselves...
cast235
Russia should add border patrol and sensors inside Kaliningrad border and other solutions that see paratrooper in air and MUCH MORE. Russia MUST demand sensors like from SPACE ALIENS.
Russia MUST watch the border. Ina case of war, that BORDER will do NOTHING. Tanks will run it down like wet paper. But is GOOD. What they want is to create a SOVIET UNION feel and begin lies and propaganda.
That's how they got TRUMP with protests at inauguration. The Clinton's are behind it, SOROS, FEMEN, The OSLOS, and so many more plus corporations including MSM.
And they in KALININGRAD doing propaganda for regime change. This was GORBACHEV IDIOT SAVANT policies.
E.U thank him not gratefully, for expanding E.U and NATO.
Angus Gallagher
No more NATO bullying.
No more Russophobia.
No more Cologne rape fests.
But this isn't what we hear because that doesn't serve the EU-NATO Axis and the neoconTrotskyite agenda.
cast235
Russia could do all this with present Russian technologies, no foreign involvement needed.
HURT Lithuania and E.U interests in Russia.
ivanwa88
PRIDE COMETH BEFORE THE FALL.