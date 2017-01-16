VILNIUS (Sputnik) — A planned construction of a fence on the border with Russia's enclave of Kaliningrad will ensure economic security of Lithuania and prevent illegal migration, the country’s Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said Monday.

“Our program states clearly — the aim is to make sure that by 2020 the border with Belarus and Kaliningrad is protected by upgraded security equipment. This will first of all help ensure our economic security. And, speaking about illegal migration, this issue will be solved as well,” Skvernelis told journalists.

He added that it was necessary to protect eastern borders of the European Union.

On January 14, Lithuanian Interior Minister Eimutis Misiunas said the country’s 2017 budget includes 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) for the construction of the fence.

The border between Lithuania and Russia's Kaliningrad runs for 255 kilometers and passes through the Curonian Spit and Curonian Lagoon, then following along the Neman River, Sesupe, Sirvinta, Liepona and Lake Vistytis. So far, the border of Lithuania and Kaliningrad region is marked only by special signs and a 13-meter control line.