17:02 GMT +327 December 2016
    A Yars missile system en route to a field region at the final stage of the Strategic All-Around Competition, a field training contest in the Novosibirsk region

    'Russia Will Focus On Affordable Asymmetric Measures' if NATO Wants Arms Race

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    In his year-end press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically underscored Moscow's drive to avoid the possibility of a new nuclear arms race.

    An artist's concept of a ground / space-based hybrid laser weapon, 1984
    © Photo: Wikipedia
    Star Wars Reboot: US Sets Stage for Space-Based Arms Race With Russia, China
    Speaking at last Friday's year-end news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon a number of pressing issues, including the possibility of a new arms race.

    Putin said that Russia was forced to improve its nuclear weapons after the US pulled out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 2002.

    "In Turkey, in Britain, in the Netherlands, a replacement of American tactical nuclear weapons is underway. So if anyone is instigating this arms race, it is not us," Putin said.

    He also emphasized "we will never be dragged into an arms race to spend more than we can afford."

    In an interview with Sputnik Germany, Austrian political analyst Gerhard Mangott described the active modernization of Russia's nuclear weapons as a response to Washington's plans to create a comprehensive missile defense system and "a military unwinding spiral."

    "During his press conference last Friday, President Putin addressed the issue of tactical nuclear weapons when speaking of the US's unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty," Mangott said.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures to the news media as he appears outside the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Not Friend, Not Foe: How US-Russia Ties Will Change Under Trump's Administration
    Although the US deployed its tactical nuclear weapons in Europe, namely, the Netherlands, Italy and Germany, Russia has for a long time had a significant advantage in this field, according to Mangott.

    "Russia justifies its large number of tactical nuclear weapons by noting the fact that NATO countries have a considerable superiority in conventional forces."

    In this regard, the question is whether Moscow and Washington will manage to reach a consensus on nuclear arms-related issues under US President Donald Trump.

    Mangott said that one should tread carefully on the issue, given that Trump recently signaled his readiness to strengthen the US nuclear arsenal.

    "In response to Trump claiming that the US will win a possible new arms race, Putin made it plain that Russia will not be dragged in this race," Magnott added.

    According to him, Moscow's approach is absolutely realistic because "Russia does not have economic power in order to defeat the United States when it comes to an arms race."

    "Russia will focus on affordable asymmetric measures to maintain its defense capacity. The risk of lagging behind the US and demonstrating a clear gap in the nuclear weapons sphere is very small for Russia," he concluded.

    Commenting on his recent words on nuclear weapons, US President-elect Donald Trump said last week that the United States may enter an arms race.

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder
    © AFP 2016/ JOHANNES EISELE
    NATO Should Stay Vigilant to Avoid 'Arms Race' With Russia
    "Let it be an arms race, we will outmatch them at every pass. And outlast them all," Trump said, commenting on his Twitter post, as quoted by the MSNBC broadcaster.

    Earlier, Trump said on his Twitter account that Washington should look into expanding its nuclear potential. "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," he tweeted.

      Alex Stanley
      Seems to me the most cost efficient way to keep MAD is to deploy a few Status 6 salted intercontinental torpedos.
      kurkku1962
      For what reason the Soviet Union collapsed?
      teddy j
      as can already be seen -- ''friends with russia'' or not under trump -- one thing over-rides any ''new presidency" from the USA - and that is imperialistic - hubristic mentality that can not settle for ''parity' -- it always, always comes right back to conquest of all. and that does not change where it comes to ''being friends with russia".

      this is something russia needs to understand above all. americans are NOT russians - and therefore -- ''exist" in their own minds on a completely different plane separate from the rest of the world -- just like the oceans separate the ''most exceptional naiton" from others -- full of itself and its sense of superiority .
      the only way to deal with the USA is to think of it is perpetually, perennially Diseased and treat it AS such. and therefore russia, china, iran, the rest of the world MUST engage in constructing a world that will ISOLATE the usa and overwhelm it in every way that it bases its sense of entitlement to rule the world...be it in economics, currency, ''holding us treasuries' which is its core.
      deprive if of all and any means of 'financing" its superiority complex and then force it DOWN like a mad dog. it is not that if countries -- from china, to russia to EEU, sco,, asean and others that they trade and parnter and engage with DO NOT intensely and intentionally and firmly build their relations for that purpose -- to build a world that isolates and renders the USA ''economy " irrelevant, its usage of the Dollar -- they are asking for a prolongation of this existing threat to themselves and everyone else.

      if the europeans will not understand this -- let them -- the sanctions, countersanctions with russia already proved russia can do well without them -- but the asians should do likewise and behave as if the construction of the SILK ROADS, EEU , SCO, CSTO, silk roads, -- which are positions russia and china and kazakhstan, iran should establish in principle -- does NOT put in consideration whatever the europeans decide. let them wither with the USA if that is what they want.

      but construction of the rest of the world without the USA must be paramount.
      kurkku1962,
      kurkku1962,

      the soviet union collapsed because it was formally dissolved by gorbachev/yelstin - belarus , ukraine. and then the rest also were allowed to declare their independence under the existing 'former' soviet rulers.

      the accepted notion - promoted of course by the west under reagan is that the USSR as a ''country' collapsed because it became 'banktrupt' from overspending on the 'arms race" when it was engaged by carter/brzezinski , provoked really -- in afghanistan by the CIA/USA funding/training of the taliban/alqaeda -- is a MYTH , imo

      or the other version that the USSR ''collapsed because it was an economic theory failure and came down because of internal congtradictions" is also a MYTH , imo.

      the USSR was in fact - second to the USA -- THE most powerful economy and power and most advanced int eh world.

      the REAL ''collapse" and economic ''contradictions" and impoverishmentl, loss of a generation of productivity, even starvation on a large scale,

      happened because it was ALLOWED to collapse -- in russia and some of the former Soviets in central asia...

      this happened becuse gorbachev became mesmerized with allowing it to happen -- and then the yeltsin era allowed the americans and british and west to come in and collaborate with the corrupt people to rape and plnder russia's national industries , destroy the pensions, destroy labor, destroy jobs, destroy all kinds of support for national integrity that were working uite well but just needed improvements (like in any country) .

      and THEN that is the one that is used by the usa and west , and even some russian -atlanticists and neo-liberal followers of the USA -- as the ''e/xample' of ''why the ussr '' collapsed -

      when in fact -- the sequence is :

      first Gorbachev SIGNED the USSR into non-existence..then it allowed the 1990'\s plunder by the west -- THAT is the pone that destroyed russia's economy - which at the same time weakened it from being able to support or continue to hold together the other central asian USSR countires which became on their own and had so many russians stranded...
      THEN the russians absorbed the international debts of those countries and repayed them all by itself by the early 2000's under putin...

      but the USSR did NOT have to collapse -- it needed improvements but it was FAR from being a 'failed state" that westerners and liberals like to blame on the 'collapse. ''

      it's like someone who - just because there are normal problems inside a family or home -- the father and mother SIGN an agreement of 'divorce" and then ngelect their own children -- and sell the house at bargain basementn procies and let anyone just come in and steal whatever they want...OF COURSE that home is going to ''collapse"

      stupid - treasonous by gorbachev and yeltsin and the atlanticists and liberals in russia who allowed themselves to be mesmerized by the \''promise of the better life" promoted by the USA and the west --

      just like in UKRAINE.

      was ukraine before the m,aidan or in the USSR - as bad as it has been in recent times? of course not even under the 'dissolution" -- ukraine with continued Russian support -- was among the most prosperous and advanced industrial nations -- behind only Germany itself!!

      that alone should prove that the USSR ''Collapsed because it ws a failed economic system , a failed p;olitical system" and ''overspent in the arms race in afghanistan" (which was a SMALL THING compared to what the Russians had to deal with in the second world war !!! --

      is a gigantic LIE.
      i think Lukashenko and kazakhstann's Nazarayev - who are getting old and among the ''veterans" from the strong days of the USSR -- should already lay the foundations for who follows them -- and include in it a RECONSTRUCTION of some kind of stronger UNION again wtih russia.
      they already have experience by now of being more ''free market" oriented and have successfully created a new common economic zone that does NOT need europe at all -- but are strengthening their relations with far, far ,f ar bigger economic zones in asia and eventually in africa. and even south america..and simply come to ways to detach the use of the USA dollar -- and even EU -- AND FORCE these countries that if they want to continue to trade and engage with the huge populations in the orient under the new economic zones with china and the rest -- written with ''new rules' with russia, china, iran, etc -- it is THEY -- the west that have to use the currencies of the russians, chinese, iranians, etc.it is they that have to PAY the extra amount in 'currency exchanges" in order for payments to be issued back and forth.

      the truth is -- ECONOMIC power - real economic power lies in russia, the former USSR countries, china, ASEAN. and the rest of asia -- NOT in EU or america whose economic ''power" is based on RIGGED rules to make their currencies '''desirable and more valuable" as a ''store of value" or tool of exchange...

      that is the main reason their economicies are ''are bigger" -- NOT because they have the natural resources oo or the huge markets, and population to consume -- or because they produce MORE products (heck they even depend on products" from others) -

      it is all about financial imperialism by the west through the forced and artifical use of the EURO or european currencies (such as pound, franc, mark, as they used to be) - or the dollar.

      that's all.

      DENY them that right in the asian , orient countries and they -- THEY collapse.
      jerrys57
      The US is hell- bent on taking the whole world into the Abyss. Their outlaw ideology knows no bounds. Their reasoning is infantile. That's what makes them the Monster they've become.
