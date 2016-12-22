New Arms Race? Trump Tweets US Must ‘Greatly’ Expand Nuclear Arsenal

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016
Trump campaigned to put domestic policy at the forefront of his administration’s goals and championed a non-interventionist foreign policy. In a complete reversal, Trump advocates the US enter a nuclear arms race, despite having an arsenal that could destroy human civilization many times over.
It is not as though America’s Cold War stockpile has been collecting dust on the shelf. Recent nuclear modernization efforts have included refurbishing and extending the life of old warheads, building new strategic delivery systems, and funding new production facilities.
And despite President Obama’s quest for a nuclear-free world, the US has recapitalized its nuclear enterprise with billions of dollars. The US has 441 Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic missiles alone, according to a report from the Arms Control Association, and the next US President is now suggesting that America needs better, and more, nuclear weapons. Nuclear-armed ICBMs are just one way to mercilessly incinerate entire ecosystems of human, animal, and plant life. The nuclear modernization program in the US also includes fortifying submarines and stealth bombers with atomic weapons, according to the report.
Between 2015-2024, the US is projected to send $348 billion of taxpayer money on its nuclear forces, the Congressional Budget Office reports.
Under President Obama’s watch, the US developed new “smaller” precision guided nukes with a detonation radius that can be scaled up or down as required by the mission. Critics within the US military worry that focused, targeted strikes with a controlled blast-radius will make nukes more tempting to use.
Please let's focus on healthcare, education and jobs, infrastructure, etc. For example, a comprehensive K-12 homeschool curriculum with textbook recommendations, etc. for free to all of the US. So someone can go to a bookstore and purchase some of all of the 8th grade or K-12 or whatever they need. Then, do something similar for many undergrad college degrees. Because much of my college "instruction" was nothing but reading and doing, and I didn't need a $82,000 a year professor to do it. Most of the time, the professor is publishing or doing research and some teacher assistant is doing a halfway job of teaching.

I believe that when Mr T meets Mr Putin, they will find a very quick solution.

Arsenal. it misses an letter a.

Yes. Obama has everyone so tense and the world is off balance. I think Trump will calm things. If I'm wrong, then Trump will have 4 years and not 8. The absolute crucial need is to stop these endless confrontations.

definition of greatly?

Any doubt about Trumps lack of sanity has again been confirmed...the guy is BAT CRAP
Reading alone is a great educator. I would suggest for the Trump people to worry less about making more nuclear weapons (stupid) and more about making the US literate and a nation or readers.
Both knows who the tue enemy´s are. So whatever missiles they have, will be directed to protect us from the true enemy´s since it´s just a matter of time before nuclear weapons will be a muslim weapon.
I am gonna enjoy this and forecoming Christmases for at least some years.
It might be a great year , next year ! :)
CRAZY!
Lets hope no one else gets caugh in his LUNACY and simply ignores his rantings.