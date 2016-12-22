Kremlin Hopeful of Constructive US Approach to Russia Under Trump - Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia hopes for the United States to adopt a more constructive approach to its ties with Moscow under President Donald Trump, but does not hold out hope on major breakthroughs, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"We look forward to a more constructive approach. We are not wearing rose-colored glasses, under no illusions of some breakthroughs, but we hope of course for a more constructive approach," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Moreover, he added that Russia is not to blame for a de-facto frozen line of communication with lawmakers, businesses and other organizations in the United States.

"Put it this way, interparliamentary dialogue, business dialogue, dialogue between social organizations, cultural dialogue, dialogue associated with political consultations, between foreign ministries and so on — all this is in a frozen state, and not on our initiative," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on ongoing defense and foreign ministerial contacts between Moscow and Washington, the spokesman reiterated "this is that minimal communication."

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.