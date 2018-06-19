‘Olympic Wrestling Gold’: Twitter Reacts to England’s World Cup Victory

Twitter users reacted Monday to England’s 2 to 1 World Cup 2018 victory over Tunisia’s National Team in Volgograd.

England defeated Tunisia during its game at Volgograd Arena Monday. Tottenham and England star striker Harry Kane, England's youngest-ever captain at a World Cup, scored the opener in the 11th minute. He was also the one who scored the late winner in stoppage time to secure England's victory. Although Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi scored a goal for the North African nation in the 35th minute from the penalty spot, it was not enough to win the match.

Fans in South London reacted at their team's victory in an appropriately emotional and chaotic way.

Let’s check in on South London right after the Harry Kane goal was scored (📷 by @PalaceSoul) pic.twitter.com/hG8lhkHYr9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) 18 июня 2018 г.

​Others believe the media's celebration was a bit exaggerated.

listening to the commentators on BBC, you'd swear #England had just won the world cup!! and then @GaryLineker says it was an "exceptional performance".. they must have been watching a different game. You were playing TUNISIA!! #ENGTUN #WorldCup #ENG — Jeremy Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) 18 июня 2018 г.

I’d like to see England do well but can deal with the English media raving about them.. they had decent 1st have but overall were poor tonight and the pundits in bbc couldn’t have been more thrilled.. it’s only Tunisia lads.. — Pat McTigue (@mctiggity) 18 июня 2018 г.

​Others found the game just plain boring.

I've attended lectures on agricultural reform that were less boring than this game. #TUNENG — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) 18 июня 2018 г.

​A number of users were disappointed by referee Wilmar Roldan and Video Referee Assistant for giving penalties to Tunisian players going physical on England, including Kane.

England vs Tunisia Referee needs to go to specsavers and get his eyes checked 😡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💪 — Veganplantbasedlifestyle007 (@Veganplantbase2) 18 июня 2018 г.

England win2-1 with VAR used properly we win 4-0 great performance — Fuck Off Tunisia (@TheBeastow) 18 июня 2018 г.

Not sure VAR is working tonight. Someone switch it off and back on again. #TUNENG — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) 18 июня 2018 г.

​However, many reacted to Tunisia's playing manner, with somewhat aggressive physical play, with a good chunk of humor.

England players: *minding their own business probably whistling balamory theme tune*



Tunisia players:- pic.twitter.com/IhOMX4NafD — Asim Shah (@asimshahh) 18 июня 2018 г.

Get in! Best @england performance I've seen in a while, despite the referee missing two blatant penalties. Maybe Tunisia should try playing football and not rugby next time. #ENG #ENGTUN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1Fzvavr0vH — Andy Watt (@Andy_Watt) 18 июня 2018 г.