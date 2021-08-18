Britney Spears Posts More Topless Pics to See Herself in 'Lighter Way' After Conservatorship Battle

Fans of America’s pop princess have been campaigning hard to deliver her from the oppressive conservatorship she’s been under since 2008. Britney’s father Jamie Spears has recently agreed to quit his role as the conservator of his daughter’s estate in favour of an interim fiduciary but said that this transition should be “orderly”.

Britney Spears’ Instagram page has recently turned into a mine of cheeky topless pics. Her latest posts seem to follow this trend – although the star now has an explanation for her nude spree.

Following Britney’s heartbreaking June testimony revealing the horrors of her conservatorship that left her life under complete control of her dad and a team of managers for 13 years, fans were worried about the intimate pics. There were some conspiracy theories circling around, suggesting that these sassy images had been posted by someone else.

© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello A cut-out of Britney Spears is seen in the crowd outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles

But the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer revealed something new this week: she is the one behind her impudent revelations, and they are not to announce a pregnancy or “a boob job”. The singer explained that she wants the world to know she is ready to reclaim her body following the arduous conservatorship, which she previously called “abusive” and compared to “sex trafficking”.

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am,” Spears wrote, alongside the post showing her in nothing but white underwear and red boots, as she moved on to cover her nipples with her bare hands.

In the post, she promised followers not to devote “the rest of her life” to the topless pics. But in just a day, Britney was back to business and shared a new series of braless shots.

“Girl how many times”, one follower genuinely asked, but got no response from the legendary singer.

Last week, Britney Spears' widely-reviled father Jamie agreed to step down as a conservator of her estate as a part of an “orderly transition” but so far has rejected the singer’s 26 July plea to get out of her business. Jamie, who has previously stepped down as a guardian of her daughter’s persona, believed that he would still need to stay around for some time to see all the financial reports from 2019 in place. Experts worry that this may take years to resolve, while Britney’s team and new attorney Mathew S. Rosengart are asking the court to replace Jamie with interim fiduciary Jason Rubin of Certified Strategies Inc.

For now, Britney’s team seems to have pulled back on their initial plea to terminate the conservatorship arrangement all together.