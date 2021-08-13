Celebrities and Fans Rejoice After Britney Spears' Father Promises to Step Down as Her Conservator

The father of popular American singer Britney Spears, Jamie, announced that he was ready to step down from his role as the singer's conservator.

After Jamie Spears announced his plans to quit his role as his daughter Britney's conservator, social media was flooded with all sorts of reactions to arguably the biggest win for the singer in her legal battle. From Paris Hilton to Cher, celebrities and die-hard fans sent their love and support to Britney.

Socialite, businesswoman and actress Paris Hilton said that she was very glad to hear this news...

I’m so happy to hear this news. 👏❤️ It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free. Sending so much love! 👸🏼💕✨ #FreeBritney https://t.co/VVDg6cdtGu — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 12, 2021

​...while "Goddess of Pop" Cher tweeted in all caps that she couldn't be happier for Spears.

IF I WAS BRIT I’D GET A FORENSIC ACCOUNTANT.

I COULDN’T HAPPIER 4 HER IF I WAS TWINS

🐘💋❤️💋🐘 — Cher (@cher) August 12, 2021

The singer's fans expressed their happiness with the news, with many calling for the end of the conservatorship altogether.

I am so happy for @britneyspears #FreeBritney — Floryhen Requena S (@ifloryrs) August 13, 2021​

I am beyond proud of Britney Spears and her fans!



This is a fight we are winning with love and resilience! ❤️ #FreeBritney — Bruno #FREEBRITNEY #BLM (@brunolovesbrit) August 12, 2021​

I’m so happy for Britney Spears! — P. (@_yellowporsh) August 13, 2021

FINALLY! Now, to end the conservatorship. #FreeBritney — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) August 12, 2021

Jamie Spears should be in jail for those 13 years of controlling behavior and abuse towards Britney — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) August 12, 2021

Britney's estranged dad agreed to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right" and a new conservator is appointed. Jamie, whom Britney accused of toxic and abusive behaviour during the 13-year guardianship, said that though he did not agree with the “unjustified petition for his removal”, he “intends to work with the court and his daughter’s new attorney” nonetheless.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate .. and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests. Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” his lawyer said.

Following the announcement, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement, saying: “We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognise that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

The singer's father, Jamie Spears, was appointed her conservator in 2008 when she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic due to alcohol and drug problems. Guardianship involves complete control over her finances and personal life.

The singer has been trying to get rid of the conservatorship since 2014. In June, Spears went to court for the first time in two years. She stated that she wanted to get married and have a child, and the people who control her life do not allow this to be done.