Mexican President Hailed Online as He Accuses 'Big Pharma' of Trying to Profit From Vaxxes for Kids

Earlier this year, Mexico approved several COVID vaccines for emergency use, including Russia's Sputnik V and those developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Sinovac. People under 18 are not included in the country's inoculation programme.

Most netizens have hailed Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's recent statement that Mexico wouldn't bow to pressure from drug firms to buy COVID vaccines for children, suggesting, however, that he may face severe consequences over his remarks.

"Well done Mexico, I salute you, big pharma are criminals and terrorist that believe they are above the law", one Twitter user claimed on Saturday, apparently referring to pharmaceutical behemoths Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer that supply coronavirus vaccines to the country.

Many netizens minced no words when warning that Obrador's life is already in danger because he was "speaking the truth".

"One more president who now has a target on his back. We all know who may pull the trigger", one netizen wrote, while another argued that the situation "looks like another president is about to have a 'heart attack' or 'die from COVID'".

The remarks follow the Mexican president saying that his government was still waiting for the scientific community to reveal the benefits of vaccinating minors.

Obrador announced that Mexico would not purchase jabs for children until conclusive evidence was provided as he accused pharmaceutical giants of focusing on making huge profits from sales of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Mexico will not be held hostage by pharmaceutical companies that only want to do business and scare children with the idea that it is necessary to vaccinate against COVID-19", he said.

Earlier this month, the nation's Health Ministry declared that a minimum of 48% of Mexicans have already received at least one vaccine dose. Mexico's inoculation programme stipulates giving priority to high-risk groups, with those under 18 excluded from the vaccine drive.