Mexico May Use Up to 24 Mln Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine

According to him, meetings with Russian officials, both scientists and the side that controls access to this vaccine have been held and the preliminary agreements would potentially give the Mexican government the opportunity to receive vaccines produced under a patent from the Russian Gamaleya Institute.
"We think we could use up to 24 million doses of this vaccine for 12 million people, since the Sputnik V vaccination scheme envisions the use of two doses of this biological product," the deputy secretary said.
According to the official, during the visit to Argentina, the Mexican side was able to learn the missing information on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and the concerns from a number of medical communities caused by a lack of information coming from direct official contacts were preliminarily resolved.
Production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is slated to be launched in Argentina in the second quarter of 2021. Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), making the statement, said Argentina had a number of "very powerful pharmaceutical companies" that could produce the vaccine.
