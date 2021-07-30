PG Porn? Ex-Tory MP's Daughter Lands in Hot Water After Suggesting Making Adult Films for Teens

As is the case with numerous tweets made in the heat of the moment, journalist Flora Gill's post was quickly screen-grabbed and reported by netizens despite the author rushing to delete it.

UK journalist and daughter of a Tory home secretary, Flora Gill, has landed in hot water online after she proposed to "create porn for children" in a tweet. In a separate post, she quickly corrected herself, saying she meant teens aged 14+.

Gill claimed that many underage children are watching porn regardless of whether they are prohibited from doing so, and argued that if they are doing it anyway, then they should watch "entry-level porn […] where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked". The journalist added that most of the porn available online is "hard core, aggressive" and gives a "terrible view of sex".

It is not hard to predict what happened next – such a proposal quickly found stringent opponents, who soon filled in the comments section below her tweets. Gill, in turn, said she refused to be "swept up into another twitter cesspool", and deleted the controversial posts and urged everyone to take a deep breath.

Unfortunately for Flora Gill, the internet does not work that way and Twitterians ignored her pleas to pretend that these tweets never happened. Instead, screenshots of her posts resurfaced online, continuing to generate condemnation of the British journalist.

Some netizens suggested Gill did not really think over her posts before publishing them.

Others noted that the porn the journalist described, already exists. The issue is that teens can't get access them – that's why they opt for the free hardcore videos.

I write about this in my book - ethical pornographers are already making this kind of porn, but obvs it (importantly) remains for over 18s and is £££ compared to free porn, which is often not ethical. A kid who is underage and with no credit card is only going to watch one kind. — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) July 29, 2021

Fundamentally though, it's about porn literacy education, and it being sex positive, that is what is needed, according to the experts I interviewed. The 18+ law is there for a reason, to keep children safe 😇 — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) July 29, 2021

Several Twitterians jumped at the chance to point out that Flora Gill was the daughter of Tory MP and former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who resigned from her post and did not run for a new term in the wake of a conflict over Boris Johnson's Brexit policies.