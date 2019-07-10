‘Sex Sells’: German MP Enjoys Follower Boost as He is Spotted to ‘Like’ Hard-Core Porn on Twitter

The list of favourites on the account of Alternative for Germany party member Petr Bystron has suggested he that might be a fan of content that many consider inappropriate and offensive. However, this XXX-related scandal has proven to have some perks.

Member of the German Bundestag Petr Bystron, representing the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, has distanced himself from the adult video account SARAH on Twitter after a journalist spotted his “like” under one of its porn clips.

The show “Kontraste” by German public broadcaster ARD has confronted the 46-year-old politician on Twitter, asking if his account had been hacked or if he really liked this hard-core stuff.

​Three hours later, the lawmaker’s team confirmed that it was a hack and insisted that they remove it.

Hallo @ardkontraste, vielen Dank für den Hinweis! In der Tat ein Hack. Wir haben das entfernt. TeamBystron — ᴘᴇᴛʀ ʙʏsᴛʀᴏɴ (@PetrBystronAfD) July 9, 2019

“Hello @ardkontraste, thank you very much for your heads-up! It was a hack, indeed. We have deleted it. Team Bystron”, they posted.

However, some considered the explanation to be a lame excuse.

​Another user joked that he uses the same excuse every time his parents use his PC.

“The hacker has just liked the video? Really?” one of the commenters posted.

However, the lawmaker’s team seems to have adopted a particular attitude: when life gives you a porno scandal, profit from it! According to Bystron’s team, the number of their followers reached 12,000 amid the porn stir and posted a thank you message to the journalists on Twitter with the hashtag #sexsells.