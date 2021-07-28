Video: Group of Israeli Athletes Ruin An Anti-Sex Bed in Tokyo's Olympic Village

Olympic athletes earlier cheered netizens as videos of them trying to solve the riddle of ‘anti-sex’ beds in Tokyo's Olympic Village flooded social media. A crazy flashmob started after one athlete claimed that the cardboard beds had been designed for Olympians in Japan to "avoid unnecessary forms of physical contact."

Israeli athlete Ben Wanger concluded the long-running 'bed wars' by breaking his so-called anti-sex bed in the Olympic Village on Tuesday, according to a video posted on TikTok.

The baseball player said that his team received many eager inquiries from netizens regarding their beds in the Olympic Village. “So today we’re gonna check and see how many Israelis it takes to break one of these cardboard beds,” the athlete remarked.

In the video, he jumped up and down on the cardboard sleeping platform and then other athletes from the Israeli national team joined him on the bed. The frame finally collapsed under the weight of the nine Olympian bed researchers.

Israeli baseball player Ben Wanger and eight fellow Olympians tested the bed capacity in Tokyo by jumping on the frame#Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames#ShameonIsrael



Cc @AngahRozita @chadolae pic.twitter.com/o7Ej673JrF — BdL🇲🇾🤝🇵🇸 (@HanyaAkuBDL) July 27, 2021

Over the last week, many of the cardboard beds in the Olympic Village were subjected to mass assault as athletes struggled to figure whether the furniture was constructed to prevent participants from “unwanted contacts” during a COVID-19 pandemic. A rumor was spread by a US athlete who tweeted that the beds were “able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.”

Previously, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the notorious ‘anti-sex’ single bed design for Tokyo Olympians to "avoid unnecessary forms of physical contact." The furniture, provided for athletes in lodgings in the Olympic Village, were said to be designed to “avoid intimacy” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The beds were reported to be able to handle up to 200 kilos and to break from sudden movement.

The IOC later rejected speculation that the beds were designed long before the pandemic and were aimed to reduce waste.