Britney Spears Slams Those 'Closest' to Her Who 'Never Showed Up'

“Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” read Spears' Instagram post.

American pop star Britney Spears has lashed out at people who would never show up for those closest to them but would rather “speak righteously for support”.

The singer voiced her grievances in an Instagram post this week, amid her ongoing legal battle to end a 13-year conservatorship that controls her financial and personal affairs.

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she wrote. "There’s nothing worse than that!!!!"

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

"How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!???" she inquired. "How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning????"

The singer did not name the person or persons her post was directed at; instead, she simply advised them to "stop with the righteous approach" when they are "so far from righteous it’s not even funny".

"Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask," read the message accompanying Spears’ post.

This week, a judge approved Spear’s choice of Mathew Rosengart - a former federal prosecutor who has represented several Hollywood celebrities such as Sean Penn, Ben Affleck, and Steven Spielberg – as her new attorney in the conservatorship litigation.