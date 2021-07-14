Court Reportedly Allows Britney Spears to Choose Her Own Lawyer in Conservatorship Case

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday approved Britney Spears' choice of a new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to represent her in her conservatorship case, The New York Times reported.
Rosengart will now help the singer to continue her legal battle to end her 13-year-long conservatorship that controls her financial and personal affairs - custody that Spears deemed "abusive" several weeks ago in an emotional speech in court.
Spears' new attorney is a former federal prosecutor, who has already handled cases that involved prominent celebrities such as Sean Penn, Ben Affleck, and Steven Spielberg.

