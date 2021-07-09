Call the NBA: Netizens Stunned as New Photo Shows 6'7" Barron Trump Towering Over Model Mom Melania

Barron Trump, 15, is the sole offspring of former US President Donald Trump and his third wife, former First Lady Melania Trump. Sources close to the former First Family recently revealed to People Magazine that Melania's parents maintain close proximity to her and Barron Trump because "Melania's core family is really her family."

While former US President Donald Trump mulls a possible re-entry to public office, Barron Trump, his youngest son, has reached a new height for the family -- literally.

The 15-year-old former First Son was spotted by photographers this week as he and his model mother exited Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York.

Barron, estimated to be around 6 feet, 7 inches tall (>2 meters tall), and his 5-foot 11-inch tall (>1.8-meter tall) mother kept their attire simple and muted, allowing Melania's limited edition Louis Vuitton x Richard Prince tote and her sought-after Hermès Birkin bag to speak loudly.

Shopping in New York City, 15-year-old 6’7” Barron Trump towers over 5’11” Melania. pic.twitter.com/9joMskD6bQ — Ben Owen (@hrkbenowen) July 8, 2021

The photo of Barron and his mother quickly went viral, with many netizens commenting on the rarely-photographed teen's apparent growth spurt.

The unprecedented growth of Barron Trump depicted with cats pic.twitter.com/0yole3qDZU — Jack TorS (@S19Tor) July 8, 2021

Every day we get closer and closer to the professional basketball player Barron Trump universe arc and I for one welcome it https://t.co/bB8HWMfdl5 — Max (fiancé era) 🥰🏳️‍🌈 (@SandeferSays) July 8, 2021

NBA players staring at Barron Trump on the court since they both 6’7 pic.twitter.com/7Ig2ckxuJ9 — ayanna. (@randomstan14) July 8, 2021

somebody has to stop barron trump before he levels up again pic.twitter.com/8kScSHHPvo — Will, Esq. (@willsmithx4) July 8, 2021

Barron Trump may be 6’7” but Muggsy will GET the loose ball! pic.twitter.com/OQWSiorIdc — Dave Coombs (@TheDaveLength) July 8, 2021

Barron Trump is 6'7 but his reactions are over 7 feet. pic.twitter.com/haNYKGNOEk — Ragnar (@unfucwitable89) July 8, 2021

Barron Trump is 6’7”!



He loves basketball and with that height Barron could have a huge career in the NBA if he didn’t have to worry about his genetic disposition to bone spurs. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) July 8, 2021

While Barron has rarely been seen out with his half-siblings, a source reassured PEOPLE Magazine last month that the 15-year-old has been consistently surrounded by Melania's family, including her grandparents and sister.

"Melania's core family is really her family," the source said, noting that the grandparents would actively change residences along with Barron and Melania. "They are a big part of her life"

The source contended that while the grandparents are not keen on the negative attention given to their family in recent years, "they make the best of the situation."

"They have no other choice, and they have chosen to stay here and support their daughter and grandson," the source added.