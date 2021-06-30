Ukrainian Striker Leaves Fans in Hysteria as He Reveals 'Bra' After Scoring Winner at Euro 2020

Emotions often get out control when athletes celebrate a goal, let alone when they score the winner. Taking off pants, doing a chicken dance or smashing the technical area with a head – these are just some of the craziest celebrations performed by the football players.

When Ukraine’s striker Artem Dovbyk scored in the 120th minute during the last 16 game against Sweden, he instantly became a hero of millions of his compatriots since this is the first time Ukraine has advanced to the quarter-finals of a European Championship. But he became an internet sensation because of how he celebrated.

No - he didn't do a triple somersault or make provocative gestures to the fans of the rival team. In fact, his celebration was pretty mundane – the athlete took off his shirt and ran to the corner flag. However, what he had on under his shirt caused social media to explode.

Ukrainian goal scoring hero Artem Dovbyk’s bra-like vest became instantly iconic tonight pic.twitter.com/NREXa4c12r — Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) June 29, 2021

Many users were baffled by the sight and even wondered whether the athlete belongs to the LGBT community.

Can someone please explain why Ukraine’s Dovbyk is wearing a lady’s sports bra under his shirt?



And why on earth he would choose to reveal that to the whole world in his moment of goal-scoring glory?!?!#SWEUKR #UKR #SWE #UKRSWE #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/IOCINHnx6g — Dorje (@dorje_m) June 29, 2021​

Lol Dovbyk rocking a sports bra.

He just came out? #SWEUKR — NO ONE 👻 (@JohnJoelP) June 29, 2021

​Even more open-minded people said they were stunned…

I consider myself an open minded girl, yet I don't think I can get behind this bra scenario... 👀 #Dovbyk #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/N6LZFrb3R0 — Lauren P (@mation_annie) June 29, 2021

​Some suggested that this was a homage to US female athlete Brandi Chastain, who took off her shirt after scoring a winning penalty in the finals of the 1999 Women's World Cup.

Love the Brandi Chastain celebration from Artem Dovbyk at the end there #SWEUKR pic.twitter.com/ARbgYPR8FV — Brian (@brianhboyle) June 29, 2021

​Other netizens joked about the issue and some even came up with new football chants.

Asked to comment on Artem Dovbyk's sports bra, a @UEFA spokesperson said: "A number of male players wear G-strings too. What's your point?" pic.twitter.com/ehab7p7Tvs — ELLIS CASHMORE (@elliscashmore) June 30, 2021

He scores in a bra, he scores in a braaaaa. Artem Dovbyk, he scores in a bra — Craig (@csrandall87) June 29, 2021

In fact the "sports bra" the athlete wore turned out to be nothing more than a GPS performance tracker, which is used to measure the athlete’s performance. It measures, speed, acceleration and deceleration as well as heart rate with data being streamed to a tablet, phone or smartwatch. Besides improving performance, the tracker also helps to prevent injuries with coaches seeing when players are being pushed to the limit.

Having beating Sweden, Ukraine will now face England in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.