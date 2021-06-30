Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks For First Time Since Portugal's Defenestration From Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken for the first time since Portugal’s national football team lost in the last 16 game of Euro 2020 against Belgium. The athlete posted a statement on Instagram, in which he thanked fans for supporting the team.
"Our fans were tireless in supporting the team from start to finish. We ran and fought for them, to live up to the trust they placed in us. It was not possible to get where we all wanted, but here is our sincere and profound thanks. Congratulations to Belgium and good luck to all the teams that remain in the competition. As for us, we will come back stronger. Força Portugal!" the statement read.
Despite Portugal’s early exit, the striker managed to achieve the distinction of the tournament's leading goalscorer (5), followed closely by the Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick with 4 goals. Ronaldo has also set a new record, becoming the European Championship’s top scorer of all time, beating France’s Michel Platini.
Ronaldo scored 109 goals for the national team in 179 games. This year’s tournament could be his last Uefa European Championship as he will be 40 when the 2024 tournament is due to be held in Germany.
