Brooke Shields Boosts Fashion Brand's Share Price With Swimsuit Photo, Media Says

American actress Brooke Shields has apparently managed to help boost the shares of American Eagle Outfitters with a simple social media stunt.
According to The Daily Mail, the company's shares rose by six percent after she posted a photo of herself and her daughters Rowan and Grier posing together on Instagram, all wearing matching swimsuits from American Eagle's lifestyle brand Aerie.
The image has since accrued over 100,000 "likes" and may have actually “given American Eagle a serious boost on the stock market,” as the newspaper puts it.
It remains unclear if Brooke was paid to post the content.
