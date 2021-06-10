Watch Johnson Freeze as Biden Jokes About Being ‘Thrilled’ to Meet PM’s New Wife

In the UK, Johnson is well known among the tabloid press for his turbulent love life, multiple marriages and the fathering at least six children. President Biden, meanwhile, has raised eyebrows and given some Americans the heebie-jeebies over his penchant for hair-sniffing, kissing and other awkward behaviour around strange women and girls.

President Joe Biden opened up a can of cringe online after joking with his British counterpart Boris Johnson about what the two men “have in common.”

“I’m thrilled to be here. Thrilled to meet your wife,” Biden said, chatting with Johnson in front of media during his first visit to the UK as president on Thursday. “I told the prime minister we have something in common: we both married way above our stations,” he joked.

“I’m not -I’m not going to -I’m not going to descend from that one,” Johnson nervously replied as Biden laughed. “I’m not going to disagree with the president on that or indeed on anything else, I think highly likely,” he added before turning to the media for questions.

"I told the prime minister we have something in common: we both married way above our station."



Joe Biden joked about his first meeting with Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall.



Follow live: https://t.co/DN4htv1Al3 pic.twitter.com/k7UjhWxN30 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 10, 2021

The exchange was caught on cameras and quickly went viral, with users not sure quite what to make of both men’s comments.

Some critics of Biden urged Johnson’s wife Carrie to “watch out” for the president amid his penchant for inappropriate behaviour around women other than his wife.

Watch out Carrie, he'll be wanting a sniff and a stroke later. — Tom McCain. (@TAN5Li) June 10, 2021

Others went after Johnson, asking “which" of the prime minister’s three wives Biden was referring to.

Boris is on his third one so who is Biden referring to? — Seth Reeves (@SethReeves15) June 10, 2021

"You wait until you see the next one!" — Jay 🌷🚨🥀 (@UncleJaysus) June 10, 2021

Others simply sought to express that they were creeped out by the exchange, or attacked Johnson his display of deference to the American leader.

Excuse me while I… pic.twitter.com/t6tHI63DrM — The Power of One1 (@IMS899) June 10, 2021

“I don’t disagree with that or anything else” Boris isn’t Trumpy any longer.



Zoom zoom pic.twitter.com/HAn0oM8FZh — The Ghost of Jeremy Bentham (@BenthamzJeremy) June 10, 2021