'She Gave Me Her DNA': Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up on Necklace With Megan Fox’s Blood

Appearing on "The Ellen Degeneres Show", American rapper Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about the infamous necklace containing his girlfriend Megan Fox’s blood. When Ellen jokingly asked whether it was his idea or if the actress fell down and "hurt herself, and you had a little thing", MGK gave the following explanation:
"Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship. I didn't have a passport either. So she was going out to Bulgaria, so I was kind of freaking out, like, 'You're gonna leave and I can't even come see you'. Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA", he said.
Earlier this year, the couple revealed the aforementioned item on their first Valentine's Day together.
The musician also said during the show that he made it to Bulgaria after all thanks to... Bernie Sanders and his team who helped MGK get a passport and settle all the related issues.
"I haven't even talked to him since this happened. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship's going strong, so thank you so much".
