Nicki Minaj Nude Photoshoot Sends Crocs Sales Through the Roof and Crashes Company's Website

Minaj, one of the best-selling female rap artists of all time, has been on hiatus for half a year due to a pregnancy. The 38-year-old, known for her colourful costumes and wigs, hinted that she will release new music this week.

If Nicki Minaj decides to quit music one day, she should try her hand at PR and marketing as her photo on Instagram sent Crocs' sales through the roof and even crashed the company's website after it was flooded with orders. According to PageSix, sales of Crocs' clogs jumped 4,900 percent after Minaj posted an image on her social media with a one-word caption: "Friday".

The photo showed the rapper covering her naked body with two fluffy heart-shaped pillows and wearing pink Crocs adorned with jewelry.

The news caused a stir on social media, with netizens praising the rapper for her influence on the fashion industry.

Broke the internet with a single post.. an icon — 𝐓𝐚𝐢 🖤 (@taimarajj) May 10, 2021

She literally impacts the fashion industry — Brendan | NM5 Era (@BrendanMaraj) May 11, 2021

​One user said that he is scared of Minaj's power.

​Other netizens joked that the artist's fans will empty Crocs stores after learning the news.

​Some users have already complained that they were unable to buy the clogs in their area.

I wasn’t able to get none they sold out😭 — ꨄ BʀᴀᴛᴘʜOʙɪᴄ 𓅓 (@balencibarb) May 11, 2021

​Other netizens said the footwear company should send Minaj a cheque.

Sounds like they owe her some 🤑 — SAGITTARIUS QUEEN 👑 (@Mzbluerapdiva) May 11, 2021

Still others were disappointed that people are influenced so easily.

People can be such sheep. — Loulou6235 (@loulou6235) May 11, 2021

​Despite many people accusing Crocs of having a clumsy design, the company's clogs are extremely popular among celebrities. Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Bad Bunny have collaborated with the company in recent years, while famous drummer and producer Questlove wore Crocs at the recent Academy Awards.