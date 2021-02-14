Father of Singer Nicki Minaj Reportedly Dead After Hit-and-Run Car Accident

The father of American rapper Nicki Minaj, Robert Maraj, was killed in a hit-and-run car accident in Long Island, New York, TMZ reported on Sunday.
The outlet, citing Nassau County Police in New York, said that Maraj was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Long Island on Friday evening around 6 PM ET (23:00 GMT), when a car driving northbound hit him and fled.
Maraj was taken to the hospital after the incident and pronounced dead on Saturday, according to TMZ.
No decent description of the vehicle behind the incident has been provided, and police are asking for those who know anything about the accident to come forward.
The victim's daughter, who was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and raised in New York City, has not made a public statement in regard to her father's death.
