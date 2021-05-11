Elon Musks Asks His Followers Whether Tesla Should Accept Dogecoin as Payment

Elon Musk has caused a stir on social media after asking his followers whether Tesla should accept Dogecoin as payment for its products. The tech maverick put up a simple Yes or No survey, with more than one million people taking part in it.
Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2021
At the moment of writing, 77 percent of respondents said they want Tesla to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment, while 23 percent said no.
The post received 118,000 likes and almost 36,000 comments, with users' opinions divided on the issue. While some netizens backed the idea of using Dogecoin…
…others were opposed to the idea.
I vote no pic.twitter.com/PmwbfHyFPr— Deon (@Deon01876953) May 11, 2021
Many users deemed that Musk's constant promotion of Dogecoin is unethical and that the entrepreneur should be investigated for his actions.
Why is SEC silent about this?— Okan Yalabik (@OkanYalabik4) May 11, 2021
I think this might be the biggest pump and dump scheme in the history of crypto. Can't say I'm amused that you're the person behind it, Elon. You're doing wonderful stuff but this is slowly nudging towards the unethical.— TigerXtrm (@RobinFranke) May 11, 2021
Still others wondered why the Tesla chief did not include other cryptocurrencies.
How about Ethereum? pic.twitter.com/OY0Rlq09sL— Tom is Love ❼ (@egodollaric) May 11, 2021
What about $SHIB? pic.twitter.com/WHGT9yO8ko— Petr Kotrč (@peetflue) May 11, 2021
Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a joke after Bitcoin's success prompted a wave of copycat cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency uses a shiba inu dog meme as its logo. Musk is a big fan of cryptocurrencies and often tweets humorously about Dogecoin. However, one such joked increased the price of the cryptocurrency by 25 percent.
As mentioned earlier, Musk is a cryptocurrency enthusiast. In February, he announced that Tesla had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and a month later revealed that the company would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its products.
