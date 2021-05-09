Social Media Cheers Elon Musk for 'Bringing SNL Back to Life'

SpaceX founder Elon Musk revealed on Saturday that he is “the first person” with Asperger syndrome to host Saturday Night Live – “or at least the first person to admit it”, he quipped.
During the hour-long episode, the eccentric entrepreneur tried on a variety of characters, including a Tesla-promoting cowboy, a soap opera doctor and Mario’s arch-rival Wario from the Nintendo series (whom Musk joked was “not evil, just misunderstood”).
To the Twitter crowd, some of Musk’s appearances have turned out to be memorable than the others, according to a flow of memes that have quickly followed his SNL appearance.
Great performance Wario! Thanks for dropping all the massive red pills and bringing SNL back to life. pic.twitter.com/83f5137GEQ— Denise_G_Markowski (@DeniseGMarkows1) May 9, 2021
I will never unsee this pic.twitter.com/ewzlGgqtVK— Dogemarine (@Dogemarine) May 9, 2021
.@elonmusk did an amazing job hosting SNL. Loved the skits. Loved the attires. Great acting. pic.twitter.com/qYKytpGQRf— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 9, 2021
Elon Musk is such an interesting dude— samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) May 9, 2021
best acting of the year in every way— DogecoinBullish 🐕🚀 (@Massinissaaaa) May 9, 2021
He need an award for the performance he give us tonight
Everyone loves you, and you are such a great person
Thank you @elonmusk ❤#dogecoin #dogecoinBullish #DogecoinToTheMoon #ElonMusk #ElonSNL
That was the best show in a long while!— Angella⭐️King (@PicklePunchD) May 9, 2021
#MEMES template for month of May#ElonMuskSNL #ElonMusk #SNL pic.twitter.com/dbwL4psp86— That Anime Guy (@dat_anime_guy) May 9, 2021
But if appreciation for the Tesla CEO was on the rise among the show’s viewers, his long-advertised Dogecoin has followed a different trajectory. The Ibu-cryptocurrency lost big on Saturday, as the ‘Dogefather’ joked that it was just a “hustle.”
Me watching Dogecoin dropping from $0.74 to $0.48#ElonMusk on #SNLdoge : pic.twitter.com/eouhcrhnQC— Chetan🇮🇳 (@memetelligent) May 9, 2021
Whats Cryptocurrency & DogeCoin?#cryptocurrency #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/h3cGZisvv1— Everything Middleman (@emconsults_) May 9, 2021
You can see the exact moment the “Elon Musk as Wario” sketch started pic.twitter.com/h5LYgxaAgl— Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) May 9, 2021
What is #Dogecoin?— YEAR OF THE DOGE (@WhatItDoge) May 9, 2021
The future currency that will take over the world -Elon Musk 🐕 pic.twitter.com/7IXAs2iagp
