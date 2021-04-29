'Sex Blimps' & 'Abolish Lasagna': Senator Ernst's 'Liberal Fantasy Island' Display Savaged Online

US Republican Senator Joni Ernst has become a target of mockery on social media following her Wednesday address to the Senate where she criticised "the policies of the left", as The Hill put it, ahead of US President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress.
During her speech, the senator used a poster board titled “Liberal Fantasy Island” and bearing slogans such as "tax increase", "defund the police" and "expand the court", with this display apparently hijacked by online satirists.
It’s been nearly 100 days since President Biden delivered his Inaugural Address, promising our nation "unity, not division."— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 28, 2021
But instead, @POTUS only seems to be listening to the far left progressives within the Democratic Party who live on their own liberal fantasy island. pic.twitter.com/jPObsCrZUl
The altered version of the board made by said user now contained slogans like "only gay people get to go to restaurants", "sex blimps", and "abolish lasangna", among others, with the latter soon becoming a trending hashtag on Twitter.
Conservatives: “Why doesn’t anyone take us seriously?”— Cibernetize (@cibernetize) April 29, 2021
Also Conservatives:#AbolishLasagna pic.twitter.com/IfII75VulX
How did our secret get out?!?— Matthew Sully Nerd Central (@matthewsully) April 28, 2021
Our evil plan to abolish lasagna would've worked, too, if it weren't for that meddling Senator from Iowa! #abolishlasagna #sexblimps pic.twitter.com/fLPk4ezp3m
Just so everyone is clear where I stand, I am PRO #SexBlimps and AGAINST #AbolishLasagna pic.twitter.com/YovrGfVWjF— InTro_verTere (@TrevorT007) April 29, 2021
I saw #AbolishLasagna and I have to say those are fighting words. pic.twitter.com/7KJMmKZbaY— Inferno (@DJTheFireLord) April 29, 2021
Some even joked how #AbolishLasagna hashtag apparently turned out to be more popular than #SexBlimps.
What no #SexBlimps? Wow #AbolishLasagna more popular then Sex! RT @thehill: "Abolish Lasagna" trends on Twitter after GOP senator's photoshopped prop poster mocked https://t.co/FgQzLbX2YR pic.twitter.com/HczY3FfEYY— Trixy (@itrixy) April 29, 2021
