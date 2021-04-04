Rapper DMX in 'Grave Condition' After Suffering Heart Attack - Reports

Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is now in "grave" condition after suffering a heart attack, TMZ reported on Saturday.
Unnamed sources told the outlet that the musician is in a "vegetative state" now, fearing the worst. The same sources also claimed that the actual cause of Simmons' hospitalization was a drug overdose.
Representatives for DMX confirmed to Billboard that the rapper was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, on Friday, and is now being treated at a critical care unit. However, they refused to provide any other details, including the cause of his condition.
DMX's lawyer, Murray Richman, told NBC News that the health workers had to "resuscitate" the musician after the incident, but as of now, he has been taken off life support and is breathing on his own, adding that there is "a little brain activity."
"Earl is a sweet guy," Richman said. "Earl was a person who could tell such a story. He was a person with such depth. It’s a heartbreaker."
Following media reports about DMX in hospital, celebrities and other musicians took to social media to express support for the rapper, including Eminem.
Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021
I love DMX SO MUCH 😣 praying hard for the king 🥺🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— SZA (@sza) April 3, 2021
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX... 😔— Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021
My Sincere love and prayers go out to my homie @DMX during this difficult time.. Pull through my dude. pic.twitter.com/hNlTwDoFX8— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 3, 2021
Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021
DMX has confessed to suffering from drug addiction in the past, leading him to go through several rehabilitations. The latest one reportedly was in 2019, after the musician finished his 12-month sentence for tax evasion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)