Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together Amid Breakup Rumours, ‘Working Through Some Things’

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez said on Saturday that the rumours of their breakup are inaccurate and that the star couple are still together.
"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple told TMZ. According to the outlet, there is no third party involved in the process.
Rodriguez also confirmed to the outlet’s reporter on the street that the couple had not broken up.
People online assumed it was Jennifer Lopez who'd broken up with him.
ohhh so she broke up wit him? 😭— Ryan Godina (@GodinaRyan) March 13, 2021
Ohhh. Well maybe J-Lo broke up with him? I mean I am hella confused. Yesterday they were broken up, today they are still getting married. I need someone who explain to me what the hell is going on with them.— George Mossey © ™ 🔵 (@LGM777) March 13, 2021
This statement could be true. Jennifer broke up with him and he's not single because he is with someone else.— Shannonigans (@aGirlzGottaDo) March 13, 2021
Or he is delusional and was hit in the head by one too many baseballs.
The couple, however, is still separated geographically, since the former baseball player is now residing in Miami and Jennifer Lopez is in the Dominican Republic shooting a movie.
The star couple have been together for four years and throughout all those years, there were no such public scandals.
All comments
Show new comments (0)