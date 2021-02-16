Indiana AG's 'You Stole My Heart Like a 2020 election' Valentine's Day Tweet Sanctioned by Twitter

Twitter has restricted user interaction with a tweet posted by Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita on 14 February.
The tweet in question features a depiction of 45th US President Donald Trump, and conveys the following message: "You stole my heart like a 2020 election. Happy Valentine’s Day."
While the tweet itself has since been slapped with a label informing readers that "this claim of election fraud is disputed," the social media platform has also barred netizens from replying to the tweet, liking it, or retweeting it "due to a risk of violence."
Happy Valentine’s Day! pic.twitter.com/kxaTxsZi0v— Todd Rokita (@ToddRokitaIN) February 14, 2021
A number of social media users have also criticised Rokita’s tweet, arguing that the reference he chose was inappropriate.
Attorney General of Indiana jokingly (?) pushing the big election lie that got people killed and maimed on January 6. I’m sure no defense counsel will ever cite this insanity, whatevs. https://t.co/LfLVxJkP78— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 14, 2021
Is Todd Rokita trying to invite more violence? More death and injury? How stupid is it to tweet this today?? Resign!— Mary (@onward22) February 14, 2021
But Todd Rokita, AG for Indiana, thought this would be a cute Tweet for Valentines Day! pic.twitter.com/NtIaDv55Mo— Sherrie Owens (@Sherrie35218771) February 14, 2021
On 6 January, a rally held in Washington DC in support of then-US president Donald Trump turned violent, with rioters breaking into the US Capitol building and disrupting the certification of Electoral College votes that was being held there on that day.
Five people, including one police officer, died in the riot.
