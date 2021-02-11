‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Gathers $20,000 in Donations After Doctors Remove Glue From Her Hair

In January, Tessica Brown did her hair, mistakenly fixing it with Gorilla Glue. The poor woman couldn’t unmake her smooth hairstyle for a month as, in the hospital, where she went first, doctors applied a bandage soaked in acetone to her head. Unfortunately this made the glue even stronger and burned her scalp.

Netizens contributed more than $20,000 to the Gorilla Glue girl Tessica Brown using the online fundraising platform GoFundMe, according to its official site, after doctors helped the woman to get rid of the glue, stuck in her hair.

Earlier in the day, the 40 year-old woman, who confused a fixating hairspray with glue, was helped by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael Obeng. He offered to perform a $12,500 surgery for free after he heard about Brown's situation.

A video of the process, published by TMZ website, shows the doc applying a softening solution to Brown's head, pulling the strands with tweezers and cutting it with scissors while she was under local anesthesia.

In a video posted in TikTok about a week ago, Brown explained that she had done her hair a month ago and had not been able to undo her strands since then, adding that she usually applies Got2b Glued Spray to some parts of her hairstyle, but this time she mistakenly used Gorilla Glue Spray.

“It was a very bad idea,” she said. According her, she washed her hair with shampoo over 15 times, but her hair remained motionless.

Her post went viral and accumulated nearly nine million views by sympathetic and worried users. The user of the strong, water-proof glue launched a fundraiser at the Go Fund Me site to cover her medical expenses and purchase a wig.