Twitter Explodes After Schumer Accuses Trump of Inciting ‘Erection’

US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer made Twitter go wild on Friday after his accidental slip of the tongue. As the politician was providing the Senate details on Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial, he aimed to blame the former president for inciting insurrection during the US Capitol riots on 6 January, but accused him of inciting an “erection” instead.
I regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer just said ‘erection’ instead of ‘insurrection’ on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/U5xRRnkaQg— Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 22, 2021
As it usually happens with awkward slip-ups, Twitter users were there to make it a trending topic.
Didn't know that was a crime.— KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) January 22, 2021
Guess we know where his mind is— Paul Jones (@podknocker) January 22, 2021
Stop the uprising— Michael Quintos (@mquintos) January 22, 2021
If it lasts more than 4 hours, call your doctor.— Dr. Tired🇺🇸 (@KingLassitude) January 22, 2021
I had mixed feelings about the former POTUS, but I think I'd remember if he ever got me to that point.— Mr. Warmth (@WarmMonger) January 22, 2021
But Chuck must've been really enamored.
Schumer mistook the red pill for the blue pill...— justcheckingit (@justcheckingit7) January 22, 2021
I think he had it right the first time, but I’m not sure getting excited over a county is an impeachable offense...— keith (@eroomek) January 22, 2021
January 22, 2021
Ironically, US news anchor Anderson Cooper made the exact same gaffe just days ago. While being live on air, the journalist said that the ex-president “did incite an erection” on the US Capitol – and netizens were quick to notice.
@andersoncooper on Donald Trump: “Just two weeks ago he did incite an erection on the Capitol, an insurrection on the Capitol.” 🙊 😬 😅 #blooper #cnn #andersoncooper pic.twitter.com/wXBT9ecFai— Wes Tripp (@westripp3) January 20, 2021
Chuck Schumer to Anderson Cooper: "hold my beer"— Travis R.C. (@TravisRC2) January 22, 2021
Schumer’s awkward flub came as he was informing his colleagues in the Senate that Trump's impeachment article will be delivered to the chamber on Monday. He added that the procedure will start a trial that could ban Trump from taking office ever again.
