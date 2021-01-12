Register
01:42 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Photos: Teespring Pulls 'Camp Auschwitz' Merch From Site After Apparel Worn by Capitol City Rioter

    © Sputnik / Fishman
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Teespring came under fire last week after the "Camp Auschwitz" hooded sweatshirt donned by a rioter in Washington, DC, was quickly identified and traced back to the online e-commerce platform's marketplace.

    Teespring announced Monday that it would be discontinuing sales of a viral "Camp Auschwitz" design that caused "distress caused to communities and individuals alike." 

    The user-submitted design in question quickly rose to infamy last week after an unnamed man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the design while illegally trespassing in the US Capitol building. 

    The man in question was identified as Robert Keith Packer, a 56-year-old Virginia resident. 

    However, it was a tweet from Twitter user @curtsf that brought the sweatshirt's vendor to the forefront. The design was pulled from the website hours laters. 

    "As a creative platform, we try to allow and encourage our users freedom of expression. We have detection systems in place for problematic designs, but at times, bad characters evade these systems," Teespring tweeted Monday. "We’re continuously striving to improve our systems and processes." 

    Teespring also noted in its social media statement that a donation - of an unspecified amount - will be made to Auschwitz‑Birkenau Memorial and State Museum, which also alerted the business to the design.  

    "The shirts below commemorate Fr. Maximilian Kolbe who sacrificed his live and replaced a stranger in a starvation cell. Accepting "camp Auschwitz" shirts is disrespectful to him and to all other victims," the Auschwitz Memorial said in an early Sunday morning post. 

    While the merch is no longer available on the e-ecommerce platform, user @free_nac alleged that Teespring originally cited "freedom of speech" and its company policy when confronted about the design one month prior. 

    "Thanks for reaching out. Teespring strives to provide a safe environment for all of its users and buyers not only by adhering to strict Acceptable Use Policy (AUP), but by also being consistent in allowing freedom of speech / creativity," wrote 'Robert,' a Teespring employee. "While we don't necesssarily agree with all the content on our site, as long as it does not violate our AUP policy [sic] or our terms of service, sellers have full creative rights when launching new designs. 

    "We're sorry you're not a fan of this design, but we're sure you'll find some you love if you utilize the search tool on our home page," the email read. 

    However, according to the platform's AUP, hate speech, harassment and related "campaigns that promote or glorify hatred toward people based on their age, race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability and religion" are not allowed. 

    Related:

    Right-Wing Microblogging Platform Parler Sues Amazon in Antitrust Lawsuit
    Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for DC Amid Safety Efforts For Biden's Inauguration
    Facebook Bans Any Mention of ‘Stop the Steal’ on Platform Ahead of Biden Inauguration
    Twitterati 'Resurrect' Roosevelt as US GOP Lawmaker Calls Trump 'Most Masculine' to 'Ever Hold' WH
    EU Urges Iran to Fulfill JCPOA Obligations, Supports Efforts to Return US to Agreement
    Tags:
    Washington DC, Donald Trump, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse