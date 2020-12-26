New Mysterious Monolith Made of Unusual Material Discovered in San Francisco - Photos

Yet another mysterious monolith has appeared out of nowhere, this time - on a hill in San Francisco, California, right on Christmas Day. The 7-foot tall construction was discovered at the Corona Heights Park in the city's Castro and Corona Heights neighbourhoods, radio station KQED reported.
Gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights in San Francisco this morning. And it was briefly framed by a rainbow to boot 🌈 ✨— Lydia Laurenson ❤️ 💫 (@lydialaurenson) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas to all!!! ❤️🎄💚 pic.twitter.com/9xZHxqo7hh
Unlike other monoliths, made of shiny metal and engraved with some strange coordinates, this one represents Christmas spirit, as it is made of gingerbread. The unusual find appears to have been created in much the same way that gingerbread houses are, with the icing used as glue to hold its panels together.
