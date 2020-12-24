'Trawling the EU' With a Tie & BoJo's Xmas Wish: Brexit Deal Jokes Flood Social Media

The announcement of the Brexit Deal that arrived on Christmans Eve has quickly sent ripples across social media, as the the UK and the EU have finally hammered out a trade agreement following months of intense negotiations.
While UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson went on to hold a press conference announcing the deal, followed EU Commission Chief Von der Leyen and EU Chief Negotiator Barnier holding a similar event in Brussels, many social media users went on to crack joke on the subject, some poking fun at how the UK government allegedly presented said deal.
Boris, we all know what you wished for#Brexit pic.twitter.com/uTbehHnGUn— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 24, 2020
British fishing quota delivered. #BrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/baemGJvvAk— Fran C Stole My Soap (@TworandN) December 23, 2020
Every government minister today. #BrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/MTCsveUfei— Marc Morris (@Longshanks1307) December 24, 2020
Live pictures from Downing Street. #BrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/S54lDWSpUx— David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 24, 2020
#BrexitDeal— Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) December 23, 2020
The old trade in. The new car pic.twitter.com/YZO7VHY5dB
A number of people, however, seemed more displeased rather than amused by the deal.
Never before has a country so spectacularly shot its self in the foot. We are no longer “Great” Britain or a United Kingdom. Leaving the #EU the single market & customs union diminishes our country, will make us all a little poorer & narrow our horizons. #BrexitDeal— Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) December 24, 2020
The #BrexitDeal is the worst of all worlds. Stripping out the good bits of EU membership (single market) and adding in lots of bad bits like third country listed status. It’s literally taking back control of the things we never lost, to lose control of the things we always had.— James Melville (@JamesMelville) December 24, 2020
The #BrexitDeal is better than #NoDealBrexit in the same way that shooting yourself in the leg is better than gouging your eyes out with a rusty spoon.— Andy Ballingall #BLM 🏳️🌈 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪🤝 (@cnapan) December 24, 2020
But congrats to the tories who gambled the country to silence the ERG, lost, and reinvented themselves as UKIP to survive.
And there were also those who wondered whether BoJo might've been "trawling" the EU with the help of a certain garment.
BoJo trawling with the fish tie to sell the Brexit and fisheries deal pic.twitter.com/itmQeAXCzK— Paul Mitchell (@PaulTMRetail) December 24, 2020
