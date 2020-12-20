Cardi B Excited About John Hopkins' COVID-19 'WAP' Parody

American female rapper Cardi B has taken to Twitter to appreciate Johns Hopkins' Bloomberg School of Public Health for making a video parody of her hit track "WAP" and turning it into a COVID-19 message. She used a popular internet slang expression "Sksksksk" as the only description for the video. The phrase can express laughter, awkwardness, or amusement.
Sksksksk https://t.co/fKJJRt34vF— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 17, 2020
Although "WAP" was pegged as the best song of the year by "Rolling Stone" and "Pitchfork", the star-studded music video was heavily criticised by some people for being sexually explicit.
"I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I'm a very sexual person. I love sex, and I like to rap about it", she told Bloomberg responding to backlash for the music video.
Earlier this month, Cardi B had to apologise to her fans after it was revealed she had hosted around 40 people for the Thanksgiving holiday.
12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !!— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020
The incident took place after US health officials warned citizens not to travel for Thanksgiving due to another spike in COVID-19 cases.
All comments
Show new comments (0)